A loving husband posted pictures of his beautiful family on Facebook to mark his wedding anniversary

The gent shared some wise words with his online friends about how he sustains his marriage of five years

Almost 2 000 people on Facebook wrote their congratulations and well wishes in the comments section

A couple celebrating their 5th anniversary. Image: Mkhumbuzi Mfana KaSomncane

Source: Facebook

It's very rare to see wholesome content about marriage on the internet and people are always ready to applaud couples who still prioritise family values.

One couple got an overflow of praise on their fifth wedding anniversary from social media users.

The husband shared photoshoot pictures of his small family on Facebook and publicly celebrated them in front of thousands of people. He captioned the photos:

"Happy fifth anniversary to us. Help us celebrate this day with us, love is about loving, respecting and supporting each other in whatever you do. Always put your partner first. #I'mStaying"

His wife replied to the thoughtful post and gushed over her better half. She commented:

"Happy anniversary to us babe, may the good God be with us all the time. You first, the rest shall follow."

Facebook comments about the couple's wedding anniversary

Mzansi answered the husband's call and they celebrated the lovebirds with heartfelt messages.

Janet Ramsamy said:

"Happy Anniversary! May God richly bless you and your family always."

Botwe Gqodi posted:

"Love is beautiful and adorable. Happy anniversary young couple. Please do not forget to pray for your union. Stay blessed."

Michelle May mentioned:

"Happy Anniversary, so sweet and beautiful couple wishing you many more wonderful years of happiness together."

Charm Maine stated:

"Anniversary blessings to you both. Stay blessed always."

Edna Anthony stated:

"Love speaks volumes, I can see it in your message and your actions. Happy wedding anniversary to both of you. May the blessings of the Lord overflow in your lives."

Ester Wiid added:

"Congratulations, may you have many happy years together filled with love and joy!"

Audrey Mathebula said:

"Congratulations, on more joy, peace and happiness in your marriage."

King-Tosh Ngwenya posted:

"In a generation of "absent fathers", it's an inspiration to see a man who's not ashamed of commitment. As an unmarried young man, l am truly inspired."

