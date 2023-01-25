A Checkers employee helped a total stranger get home and he thanked the man publicly on social media

Facebook user Journalist Mzobe shared a photo of him and the kind Checkers employee along with the heartwarming story

Mzansi citizens were touched by both the men’s kindness and flooded the comments with love

There are good people out there! One man was stranded and couldn’t get home until a kind Checkers employee lent him money to catch a taxi.

One man showed gratitude to a Checkers employee who helped him get home. Image: Facebook user Journalist Mzobe

Source: Facebook

We live in a harsh world where people you know are reluctant to help you, let alone total strangers. Seeing stories like this are what we need more of.

Facebook user Journalist Mzobe shared a heartwarming story of how a Checkers employee named Sbusiso helped him in a time of need.

After finishing work late and having no battery power to get the funds he needed to return home, the man did not know where to turn. A total stranger working at Checkers helped the man out by giving him the money he needed to get home with no guarantee that he would get it back.

Having been shown such great kindness, the man gave Sbu double what he lent him and thanked him publicly on social media.

Take a look at the sweet post:

The people of Mzansi overflow with pride over the Checkers employee’s kindness

Seeing this story had many bursting with pride. They thanked both men for sharing the story and the kind Checkers employee for showing Mzansi that Ubuntu still exists.

See some of the comments:

Basimane Eish-wena Mahuma said:

“Wish all the best in life. I hope God gives him the strength to continue helping people out.”

Charmy Rose said:

“May blessings always be his in abundance. Thank you for sharing your story, it is a reminder of how many good people there are in our troubled land. Thank you for blessing him in return❣️”

Sheila Muruvan said:

“That was so nice of him and of you for returning what was due to him for his goodness. This warms my heart.”

Lynette Visser said:

“There are many blessings in our country!! We need to be blessings! Thanks for blessing my day with your beautiful story!!! Be a blessing!!”

Elaine Parry said:

“A wonderful outcome after a long and late work day. You are both blessings ”

