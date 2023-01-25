A woman shares how one man lent the entire queue his Smart Shopper card to get their savings

Twitter user @Zimasabuhle had a good laugh as the man tried to claim it was not his, thanks to a woman who called out men for using loyalty cards

The people of SA loved how everyone jumped on the savings train and showed no shame

The way stores are crucifying you for not having their loyalty card is ridiculous. One woman was saved by a man’s Smart Shopper card and so was the entire queue of people behind her.

The price of living is unbearable. So, when you can save a little, best believe you are going to do whatever you can to make sure that you do.

Twitter user @Zimasabuhle shared how she was buying maize at Pick n Pay but forgot her Smart Shopper card and was not about to miss out on the R30 savings. So, she turned to the queue of people to ask if she could borrow a card.

Thanks to the clip of the woman shaming men for using loyalty cards, the line of almost all men denied having one - except one man who claimed it was his sister’s lol.

Turns out, the whole queue had a good chuckle and ended up using the man’s card to get their savings.

“So was at Pick n Pay Southernwood, maize meal 5kg is R79.99 but its R49.99 if you have a smart shopper card. Okay sharp, I get to the till, I can’t find mine so I ask the people at the queue (mostly men) no one has it♀️, this one guy gives me & we all burst into laughter He then…

“Says to be fair it’s actually not mine, I’m here to get my sister some stuff and she gave it to me that time his carrying bread and Nivea for men roll on and lotion. We ended up laughing and joking about it. Didn’t even feel the long line with two cashiers working

“Most of us also ended up using it ❤️."”

Here is the video of the woman dissing men, just in case you missed it:

The people of Mzansi are here for the savings

Shame, in today’s economic climate, no one should feel bad for trying to save where they can. Having a good laugh, people flooded the comments with their feelings on the situation.

Take a look:

@leloe_m said:

“I am always prepared to use discount cards because I am really curious about how much the costs would decrease through them. Recently, I've grown to enjoy and value the Checkers X Savings card. Despite being used frequently at both clicks and at Engen, Clicks card is useless.”

@Lekako3 said:

“Where is the competition commission? These Retailers are ripping us off because you can't even go around comparing prices.”

@YoliHeaven_Sent said:

“ “it’s not even mine” rhaaa ama2k are terrorising our brothers.”

@Jones_zn said:

“Hybo I even lend mine to people at the till. It’s a family card that one.”

