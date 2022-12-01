A mother who was so happy to welcome her daughter back from school filmed the dance moves she made

The child gave well-coordinated dance steps to Kizz Daniel's Odo in front of her classmates as they watched in amazement

Many TikTokers who saw the girl's video said that her mother must have taught her the moves well

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A mother, @shiksmsanii, shared a video of her daughter coming back from school as she captioned it:

"Welcome back home daughter."

Many people were wowed by her dance moves. Photo source: TikTok/@shiksmsanii

Source: UGC

Girl danced to Kizz Daniel's Odo

In the TikTok clip, the child in her school uniform coughed to mimic Kizz Daniel's intro act in his song, Odo (Cough), while coming out of the school gate.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As soon as she walked some metres away from the gate, the girl showed off amazing legwork that got many wondering who taught her the dance moves.

Her schoolmates watched in the background as she danced. They were equally impressed by the girl's moves.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of student dancing

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Maryannkaranja254 said:

"Baby gal is becoming more better than mama bear now."

Uncle Jia Kuriah said:

"She's a star!"

elbeast said:

"Am a proud Alumni...Green Angels."

iandizodizo said:

"Nice moves, can u teach me plz."

emmash38 said:

"Those are my kids from green angels proud of you girl nature the talent..."

user9869897496950 said:

"Woww I never knew she can dance..."

mom said:

"Am the jealous student, knowing very well I can't do this."

naombibah said:

"Those boys wanted to join...why didn't you let them."

Nigerian girl dances as guitarist performs

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a short video shared by a talented Nigerian guitarist, @mastertunez, showed the moment a girl vibed hard to his performance at a party.

In the clip, the man strummed his guitar while the girl danced along. He focused on only her as they both became co-performers to entertain party guests.

With so much confidence, the kid danced around the guitarist, making sure her every step matched the man's tunes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng