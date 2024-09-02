A local woman shared on TikTok what she ordered from the online store Takealot compared to what she got

After buying what she thought was a "large premium fluffy carpet," the woman received something similar to a blanket

Social media users were divided in the comments, with some feeling her pain and others telling her to read the product description better

Buying online can be a gamble, as the product shoppers see on the screen differs from what arrives on their doorstep. When one local woman unboxed her purchase, she was disappointed by what she saw.

An unfortunate failed purchase

Using the @tanyavorsterbez on TikTok, a woman uploaded a video on the social media platform of herself opening the "large premium fluffy carpet" she bought from Takealot.

Although the woman was scared to open the small box, she laughed when she saw that the supposed carpet did not even fill the box.

She told people online as she opened her package:

"Guys, I've been returning more things to Takealot than actually buying."

After seeing the actual product, @tanyavorsterbez laughed aloud and commented:

"It's a doggy blankie."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman's failed Takealot buy

While some people said the TikTokker should have looked at the details of the product, others cracked jokes about her failed online purchase.

@lambuyisa laughed and wrote in the comment section:

"It's R60 in Johannesburg."

@duvenagecelia told the online community:

"If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is."

@maya1966325, who has the same 'carpet,' told the woman:

"That's no carpet. I threw it over my couch in the living room and used it as a blanket."

@marinagato3 took Takealot's side when they said:

"You can actually read all the specs before you buy it. You failed, not Takealot."

@tanyavorsterbez responded to the app user:

"I read it, and it said nothing about how thin it was, nor did it say it was a blanket and not a carpet."

@red7225 jokingly added:

"Wait until you wash it. The fluffiness disappears!"

@skincarewithwendy0 laughed when they shared:

"I buy those mats for my dog to sleep on."

