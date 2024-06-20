A woman hoping to get a karaoke Bluetooth microphone from Takealot was sadly disappointed

Instead of getting what she ordered, the woman received an electric circuit packaged in a pink box

Many people in the video's comments section shared their disappointment in the local online marketplace

A woman was excited to receive a Bluetooth microphone but got an electric circuit instead. Images: @palesaqueen683

A woman who wanted to join the trend of buying a karaoke microphone was let down when she received something completely different from an online store.

The lady, who uses the handle @palesaqueen683 on TikTok, took to the app to share her version of 'What I ordered vs what I got.' In the video, @palesaqueen683 shows the R245 Takealot Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Singing Microphone for Kids she added to her cart.

However, what she got was nothing close to a microphone. In a pink box with Asian texts, the woman received mini light bulbs, a battery, a few paper clips and some sort of cable holder for the battery, all pointing towards an electric circuit.

@palesaqueen683 wrote in her post's caption:

"I was so excited... The supplier at Takealot did me dirty."

Take a look at what the woman got in the video below:

Netizens baffled by Takealot's blunder

After seeing the woman's viral video, social media users took to the comment section to share their confusion, disappointment, and humour for the local online marketplace. They advised @palesaqueen683 to return the item, which she did.

@traceytshehla, who also made an online purchase, wrote with concern:

"Please tell me you're joking. I'm waiting for my order."

Because many shoppers faced disappointment with the international online store Temu, @shiela_secret told internet users:

"Always check the ratings and reviews. Takealot has Temu tendencies."

@ngcobilengubeni shared their assumptions of the mishap:

"The seller is buying time while they restock. By the time you return it, they will have received the stock."

Woman hilariously calls out Takealot for unnecessary packaging

In an article published last month, Briefly News reported about a woman who jokingly scolded Takealot for flooding her home with unnecessary delivery boxes.

Many pointed out Takealot’s ignorance of global warming as they produce way too many wasteful materials.

