A TikTok user shared a clip on the app as she prepared to look for an outfit for a wedding

The lady only had R200 in her hand but was determined to find something nice within her budget

After posting the video showing her wedding dress budget, social media users were curious to see what she managed to buy with such a small amount.

Local publication Sowetan highlights cost-cutting measures adopted by some couples at their weddings

In today's economy, R200 is barely enough to fill a plastic bag with groceries, let alone purchase a wedding outfit.

A woman, eager to look good without breaking the bank, shared a video on TikTok under her handle @rifumumthomben, documenting her journey to find an affordable outfit.

The hun goes to get her outfit

In the clip, @rifumumthomben proudly shows off her R200 as she prepares to head to Johannesburg's Small Street, known for its reasonably priced clothing. She later posted a follow-up video revealing a black plastic bag containing the item she purchased from the shopping centre.

Celebrating a wedding in this bad economy

An article published by the local Sowetan highlights cost-cutting measures couples adopt to avoid going penniless after their big day.

These measures include asking groomsmen and bridesmaids to pay for their own outfits, requesting guests to cover the cost of their meals, and encouraging monetary gifts instead of traditional presents.

Mzansi shows interest in the outfit

Many social media users were keen to see the huns outfit, taking time to hit the comment section asking her to please show off what she got. Without hesitation, the hun got dressed in her white Xhosa mbhaco-inspired outfit with a head doek.

User @LadyA advised:

"Check clothing junction too🥺🤞🏼."

User @Princess_pynk added:

"Add R20 most outfits are R220 in Small."

User @malbeemabuela commented:

"I got a dress today at fashion world at R100 ..im wearing it to a wedding this coming weekend 🥰🥰."

User @username2019357372163 said:

"Is the material giving, or after one wash, it will be showing flames."

User @💫Pumie👸added:

"I need a traditional outfit for tomorrow. Nothing expensive. The theme is gree. please advise ladies."

User @MissLittleFalls shared:

"Got a dress for R20 ko Small and everyone wanted it🤭."

