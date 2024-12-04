A local babe bumped into a much-loved sneaker brand at a shopping centre popular for its low prices and showed it off

The sneaker's price tag led to social media users sharing other places where they got the same sneaker for less

Some social media users felt the sneaker was affordable, adding that they would instead buy the original than the replica

A young lady saw Samba sneakers replicas in an affordable shopping centre and posted them on her social media.

A content creator shared a video of sneakers she saw at an affordable shopping centre in Pretoria on her TkTok account; however, social media users shared that they had seen them elsewhere.

The hun's video was shared under her user handle @showup.nompi on the video streaming platform, attracting 38K views.

Showing off the sneakers

The video shows @showup.nompi carrying the Adidas Samba sneakers and turning them around to show how they look from all angles. She details that the sneaker is sold at Marabastaad for R650.

Mzansi peeps show no interest in the Adidas sneakers

Almost everyone who commented on the post felt that the price was too high, especially considering that the sneaker was not original. Some shared where they got theirs at a cheaper price, and others shared that they'd buy no-name sneakers from local shops instead.

User @Pruedee shared:

"I was shocked when I saw the prices but not all sell at that price. I got 2x pairs ka R630."

User @LTP said:

"R650 is still a lot for a knockoff. Refinery has beautiful sneakers for R350. I'd rather go for them.

User @TGIRL4LIFE declared:

"I bought mine ka R500.00 ko Sportscene yooo ngeke sheem 😅😅."

User @khutso shared:

"Tlogelang batho (let people be). If you can't afford expensive ones, go for those in Marabastad, yes 👌."

User @❤️MaTembeOmuhle noted:

"In Durban it’s 250🤣🤣."

User @lindy said:

"Woze Jozi, alikho so (Come to Jozi, it's not like this)."

