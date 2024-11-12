A young lady decided to try branded sneakers from one of the giant Chinese online retail apps and found a way to check if they were authentic or not

The hun was happy with her result after completing her mission all done using her phone

While some interested social media users asked more questions on how to check if the items were authentic or not, others weren't convinced by the method she used

A young lady was unsure whether the sneakers she ordered online were authentic, so she used an app to check them.

After getting her online order, the lady took a video she shared on her TikTok account under her user handle @mozandanda.

The lady checks the sneakers out

The video shared by @mozandanda shows her holding her new white sneakers in one hand and a phone in the other. She scans a barcode inside her Nike sneakers using the phone and then shows the phone's screen, which shows a Nike website.

The scanning process does not convince Mzansi

The video got social media users sharing different views. Some were keen to find out which app the hun used, while others shared that if the Nike sneakers were originals, they would have shown on the phone instead of a website.

User @shadrina asked:

"What's the name of the app you used to scan your shoes."

User @Busi requested:

"Can you show us the shoes?"

User @Favourate_25 said:

"Lol, even replicas 😂 can be scanned."

User @peter added:

"Guys, a replica has the same QR code as the original one...so scanning is useless."

User @KHUMO said:

"You know that doesn't mean they're originals, right😂?"

User @Mangi shared:

"Nike confirmed they're working with Shein🥰."

