A video of what a lady ordered versus what she got from the Chinese retail store giant left many social media users in stitches,

The babe ordered d a pair of white Nike Airforce 1 but received ones with a smaller swoosh logo

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share that the brand does have ones with a smaller sign, even at our local sports stores

A student showed off a pair of Nike sneakers that she got online. Image:@mukona365

Source: TikTok

A disappointed young university student had many people amused after unboxing her Shein order of sneakers.

The babe shared a TikTok video that reached 1.2M views, 54K likes, and 300 views under her handle @mukona365. The video showed the sneakers that she got when she ordered from the online retailer.

What she ordered versus what she got

The video shared by the hun shows her sitting in a chair barefoot and amused. It then cuts to show the white sneakers in a box with a small Nike swoosh logo.

Watch the video below:

Social media users assure the lady that there are similar sneakers in the local market

After seeing the video, the online community quickly pointed out that the local sports shops sell similar sneakers, reassuring her that hers were not a bad buy. Some shared their amusement by creating jokes around the Shein brand.

User @gontse.2 commented:

"They are original that's one of the designs they even have them on the nike app."

User @kutlwanoseanego added:

"But you do know Nike makes these typa airforce 2, you can find them at Sportscene."

User @buhlesihlabele reassured:

"Don't worry bbes they are good i ordered 3snickers there😂."

User @3k.backwoodz joked:

"Those ain’t Air Force those is gravity force😭😭🤣."

User @og_fifi_ commented:

"My sista this is a Nike Air Force 1 Low in Coconut Milk Pink, there’s nothing wrong with the shoe. If you don’t like it then return it, charges are literally only R80. It’s not that serious🧍🏿‍♀."

User @alexa.h30 offered advice:

"Put on some long baggy jeans or flared jeans and no one will know."

