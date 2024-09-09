A hun shared her chaotic experience visiting a Shein store in Albania, leaving her and viewers disappointed

The disorganised layout led to hilarious reactions, with many poking fun at Shein's in-person shopping experience

Commenters compared the store’s state to the often unpredictable online shopping experience

A hun visited a Shein store in Albania, but the chaotic layout left her disappointed. Images: Jade Gao/AFP and @becukss/TikTok.

A TikToker, @becukss, shared her surprising experience visiting a physical Shein store during a vacation to Albania, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens.

Known for its budget-friendly clothing and online sales, Shein has amassed a global fan base.

However, when @becukss visited their local store, her expectations were far from met.

TikToker visits Shein store

In her video, she showcased the store’s chaotic layout, with clothes scattered everywhere, giving a disorganised and overwhelming feel:

This left @becukss and viewers disappointed, prompting a wave of reactions online, with many poking fun at Shein’s in-person shopping experience.

Peeps trolling the store

People flooded the comments section, taking jabs at Shein's in-store appearance and drawing comparisons to their online shopping experience.

One commenter, @cajuneggboildevourer, wrote sarcastically:

“SHEIN store?? EXCITED?? really??.. shein??”

Another user, @irxxm, chimed in, questioning whether it was even a Shein store at all:

"Are you sure it’s not a SHEIN return store?"

Adding humour to the situation, @Na.Tasya Skalinya remarked:

“What do you expect, it’s Shein 😭”

While @Lita agreed, laughing:

“Well, it’s Shein 🤣”

Several users humorously noted how the store's chaotic state mirrored Shein's online experience, where items are often seen as hit or miss. @purpleprrrrrrrr also commented:

“It looks exactly what I would expect from Shein 😂”

@APoundOfSAZON jokingly added:

“Ohhh just like the site 😭😭”

@cpstest_ agreed:

“Just like the online experience!!”

While some found humour in the situation, others, like @Jazmyn, noted they'd rather skip the in-person chaos:

“I’d rather shop on the app 😅”

