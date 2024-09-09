A local woman spotted a Steve Madden bag while shopping on the popular online store Shein

The bag retailed for R173 compared to the thousands of rands one would usually buy from the brand itself

Fashion lovers on the internet took to the comment section to express interest in the affordable item

A woman had many interested in the Steve Madden bag she saw on Shein: @cynthiazee0

Quality fashion brands often have a high price tag, making them out of reach for many consumers. However, one woman spotted an international fashion brand item on Shein, offering others a chance to add it to their wardrobe at an affordable price.

Shein sells Steve Madden items

A TikTok user with the handle @cynthiazee0 uploaded a picture on the social media platform showing what she saw in the online store — a Steve Madden bag.

The fashion accessory had a huge 'SM' on the front, indicating that it could have been the real deal or someone skillfully showing off a dupe. The item was not as costly as those sold in a Steve Madden store, only retailing for R173.

Take a look at the picture below:

A woman saw a Steve Madden bag on Shein for R173. Image: @cynthiazee0

Steve Madden bag intrigues Mzansi

A few social media users expressed interest in the Steve Madden item the international online marketplace had on their website.

@mbalenhlekhoza458, who had already purchased the bag, shared:

"I bought it. It’s quality."

@mpotsengdolly also noted in the comments:

"I already have it."

@leratomorifi58 laughed and said:

"Let me run to my cart and add it."

@lutendo009 comically said to the online community:

"A Shein Madden bag."

@nqobilecebekhulu told people online:

"This was in my cart for like a month. When I get money, I will definitely buy it."

@kaylenest shared their opinion of the item:

"The bag is actually so nice. It looks exactly as it does there."

Woman shows The Fix's Steve Madden dupes

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared with fashion lovers that the store The Fix sold a few items that looked similar to the major fashion brand Steve Madden.

While the international brand sells items in the thousands, the young lady unveiled that The Fix sells its fashion dupes for an affordable price between R200 and R360.

