A woman fond of travelling showed TikTok users a holiday home on the edge of a mountain

The gorgeous vacation spot has already been booked out for the next two years, costing R6 000 per night

While some social media users loved the accommodation, others feared the location, letting their imaginations run wild

A woman showed a holiday home on the edge of the mountain. Images: @campsbaygirl

Source: TikTok

Escaping the hustle and bustle of the city can be a therapeutic experience, offering people the chance to recharge and unwind. However, one secluded vacation spot had people thinking twice after seeing its location.

The hills have holiday homes

A travel content creator named Carlinn headed to her TikTok account (@campsbaygirl) to show travel enthusiasts a luxurious-looking accommodation on the edge of a mountain called Vantage, Wolwehoek Private Reserve in Montagu.

Costing people R6 000 per night, Carlinn mentioned in the comments that the home has been booked out for two years, showing its popularity.

Calling Vantage "the most insane property in South Africa," the content creator asked app users:

"Who would you take here?"

Watch the video below:

Holiday goers fear vacation spot

While a few social media users loved the Western Cape holiday home, not minding its location, others could not see themselves having a peaceful night's rest on the mountain edge.

@you_are_a_chop told online community members:

"Wait until the wind starts howling."

@ntombsg laughed and said:

"I've watched too many horror movies."

A fearful @shaheenabader wrote:

"This reminds me of a movie called Revenge."

@cyanda_zikalala told people online:

"Your problem is that you don't watch horror movies."

@dovakin17hen, who had a wild imagination, said:

"Imagine a killer finds you there unarmed. No way."

@tdubazane shared their thoughts about the place:

"Yip, nope. My first thought was this is beautiful. My second thought was that no one would hear me scream."

