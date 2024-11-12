“Not the Spatulas”: Mzansi Cracks Jokes Seeing Woman’s Steve Madden Dupes

A woman took to TikTok to show people the shoes she bought from a local fashion retail brand

The design of the black heels looked similar to something people would see at a Steve Madden store

However, while the woman was impressed with her purchase, social media users found the design comical

A woman showed people her Steve Madden dupes. Images: @keyatshise

Source: TikTok

Many people love finding stylish shoes on a budget, aiming for high fashion without the high price. One woman showcased her new shoes from a local store, which amusingly mimicked the design of an international brand, although the outcome had people laughing instead of admiring.

Woman shows Mzansi her Steve Madden dupes

A local lady with the username Keya Tshise (who uses the handle @keyatshise on TikTok) proudly showed people the Steve Madden dupes she bought from The Fix.

The woman danced in her black, size 3 heels, visibly proud of her purchase.

Keya wrote in her post's caption:

"The Fix, my dear, you’ll always be famous."

Watch the video below:

Steve Madden dupes humour internet users

Thousands of South African social media users expressed their thoughts about the Steven Madden dupes the woman bought at The Fix, with many cracking jokes about the footwear's shape.

@princessbuthelez1 added in the comments:

"Not sure what it is, but there is something off."

@rarity72 wrote for the public to see:

"Why are they in capital letters?"

@_spooky__stories said with humour:

"Not the spatulas."

@wontfitwithoutspit jokingly told the woman:

"It will come in handy when frying eggs, too."

@dussesaint29, who found the shoes' design funny, laughed and wrote:

"If you walk fast, no one will notice."

After seeing the savage comments, @ntshembo01 told the online community:

"The reason why I don't post anything here is that I don't have the liver! My heart is small. Yoh."

Woman shows Legit's Steve Madden sandal dupes

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed people that they could buy faux Steve Madden slides from Legit stores.

In the video, the woman compares the prices of shoes she found at Legit that look similar to the Steve Madden slides. People applauded the TikTok creator who shared tips for those who want to slay on a budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News