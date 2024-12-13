Two siblings went grocery shopping at a store belonging to the Massmart group and showcased their purchases

They spent R4.6K at Jumbo and shared a video of their haul on TikTok

Social media users were still eager to see more items and shared their views in the comments section

Sisters took a video of their bulk buys at Jumbo and shared it on TikTok. Image: @palesamohasoane

Source: TikTok

Groceries have become so expensive that we often feel cheated when we return from the store, wondering where all the money went.

Two sisters went shopping at Jumbo, hoping to save big, as the store is known for its low prices on bulk purchases. Afterwards, they shared a video of their groceries on TikTok under the handle @palesamohasoane.

The grocery items on display

The video briefly shows the cheerful sisters at the grocery outlet, selecting their items before transitioning to a scene of them unpacking each one individually. Most items displayed are toiletries purchased in bulk, along with home-cleaning detergents.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The grocery items spark debate online

The video sparked widespread debate online, with over 700 people sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Many were shocked by how few items R4.6K could buy and offered the sisters advice on where to shop next time to get better value for their money.

User @RaevenS shared:

"I’m trying to figure out what’s the most expensive item here that will make your total be 4000 and it’s not showing. what did you guys buy this isn’t it."

User @Wine-ishFTM advised:

"No, my love, try Amazon and Makro next time."

User @ZAH asked:

"Iphi inyama (where's the meat) 😫😫?"

User @me said:

"I'm still watching 😭 are you done? I'm waiting for 12.5 maize, 10 Kg rice, 12.5 salati 😭."

User @Jaybag asked:

"Where is the part two? This can't possibly be it."

User @@TebogoMabusela said:

"Knowing how expensive groceries are, I believe you."

3 More Briefly News grocery haul articles

A student showed off how she chooses food over drip by buying R2.5K groceries while staying alone.

A woman displayed her R5.6K grocery haul that did not include meat and shared that the meat budget is separate.

SA actress Lerato Nxumalo displayed her R5K groceries online, and many were impressed.

Source: Briefly News