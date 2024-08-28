A student in Johannesburg showed people on TikTok the amount of food her parents sent her

Although it is meant to last her for the semester, she confessed that it would probably take a month for her to finish everything

A few members of the online community took to the post's comment section to express envy

A lucky student showed the food packages her parents had sent her. Images: @userthatlikesyatitties

Parents always ensure that their children are cared for and well-fed, no matter how far from home they might be. One set of parents took this to heart, sending their student daughter to university with enormous food packages that put a smile on her face.

Food for months (or days)

Using the handle @userthatlikesyatitties on TikTok, a young student at a Johannesburg-based university showed app users how her mom and dad spoiled her with food and an allowance.

The food items included milk, meats, oil, cereal, vegetables, spices and other things people would find in their kitchen's pantry.

The TikTokker wrote in her video:

"POV: Your parents sent you food packages that will last you the rest of the semester."

She humorously, but truthfully, added in her post's caption:

"Even though it's going to last me a month."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes

Many social media users told the student that after she received a great amount of food, she should show her gratitude by passing her classes. Others also shared how envious they were of her.

@mpande_mkwananzi_ shared their comical story about parents sending food:

"They sent me food for a month because I spent my whole allowance on groove last month. I sent it back and told them to give me my money."

@tshinakaho_ jokingly told the student:

"This month, I'm your tenant. I'll cook and clean."

@takatso_02 advised the TikTokker:

"You better be attending every lecture, wena."

@kiaratheeshorthun wrote in the comment section:

"You better be getting distinctions because what do you mean you're getting food and allowance?"

@xo_godrich told the online community:

"This is why I need to go home for recess and come back with a suitcase full of groceries."

@user04272167 said to the young lady:

"You have no reason to fail."

