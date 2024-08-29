An upset mother told TikTok users that her naughty little son hid her glasses in the freezer

The woman said she also found a teacup and her son's shoe inside when it was time to cook food

People from the online community laughed in the comments and shared relatable stories

A woman shared that her son hid her glasses in the freezer. Images: @neorampe332 / TikTok, @neo_rampe / Instagram

Little children can be adorable when their curious minds lead them to do unexpected things, like hiding everyday items in the most unusual places.

However, one Mzansi mom could not help but feel frustrated when she discovered one of her items chilling in the fridge, thanks to her mischievous toddler.

An unexpected game of hide-and-seek

A woman named Neo aired her frustration on her TikTok account (@neorampe332) when she told app users that her little one hid her glasses in the freezer.

However, that was not the only item found. The mom also located one of her son's slippers and a teacup in the cold kitchen appliance.

A tired Neo explained what she had to go through in her video:

"You've spent your entire day being blind because you couldn't find your spectacles until it was time to cook. Then you realise it's in the freezer.

"We must admit that raising a toddler isn't easy. I love my son, but parent to parent, what is a punishment for a toddler? I can't do this anymore."

Watch the video below:

Parents feel the mother's pain

A few social media users headed to the video's comment section to share similar comically cute experiences with their children.

@thatomello2 jokingly said to the mom:

"The shoe in the freezer makes sense. It's too hot."

A thankful @kaygeeboo said with a laugh:

"I'm glad mine can't open the fridge because I could be finding things there too."

@motshedisi.mooros shared a relatable mischievous story of their child in the comments:

"My sister once wore the frozen shoes to work, and the meat was under the bed."

@zinhle_perfect told Neo:

"Don’t punish him. He was just cleaning up. He doesn’t know. Show him what he can put in there instead. Great opportunity for learning."

@sleezyzwane shared with the online community:

"My son is in his crawling stage. I already know that I’ll be crying when he walks."

@ntsoakimaqalika laughed and commented:

"At least he didn’t put them in the dustbin. I lost so many things during the toddler stage."

@luuya_tsaki humorously told people on the internet:

"We need to hold a special prayer for parents raising toddlers."

Naughty toddlers compliment angry mom

In another cute story, Briefly News reported about a video of an upset mother shouting at her children after they made a mess.

One of the woman's children then dishes out compliments to avoid a spanking and gain her mother's forgiveness.

