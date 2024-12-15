Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng has been advised by a Bafana Bafana legend to snub reports linking him to a move to Barcelona

The former South African international went on to name some smaller clubs in the Spanish La Liga and other leagues in Europe the youngster can join

The Mzansi football icon's remarks on Mofokeng's links with the Catalans sparked different reactions from South African soccer fans on social media

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has advised Relebohile Mofokeng against the possibility of leaving the Premier Soccer League for European giants Barcelona.

The South African international has been linked to a Barcelona move, and the reports have generated reactions from top Mzansi football icons.

The 20-year-old winger is one of the exciting prospects in the Betway Premiership since he was promoted to the Buccaneers senior side two seasons ago.

Bafana Bafana Legend Benni McCarthy reacts to Relebohile Mofokeng's transfer links with Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona. Photo: @orlandopirates.

McCarthy advises Mofokeng to reject Barca's move, names clubs he can join

In an interview with Mahlatse Mphahlele, McCarthy told Mofokeng to snub a move to Barcelona or their rivals Real Madrid.

According to GOAL, the former FC Porto star explained why the Bafana Bafana winger shouldn't join those two top La Liga sides, mentioning two teams he can opt for.

"I think Mofokeng should not go to a country where he has to adapt because he needs to play," the UEFA Champions League winner said.

"So, a [move to] Portuguese League would be great for him, as well as Spanish clubs where he's going to play and not sit on the bench.

"La Liga would suit Mofokeng's style nicely. He will not play at Barcelona or Real Madrid; he must go to a place like Mallorca or Athletic Bilbao."

The South African legend also mentioned his former club and Barcelona's city rivals as a good destination for the Orlando Pirates winger.

"He must be in those kinds of teams. Celta Vigo would be a nice team for him, and Espanyol would be just a place where his talent won't be wasted," the former West Ham striker added.

"France might also be a good place for him because of the climate. At least there's sunshine like in South Africa."

Reactions as McCarthy advises Mofokeng to join a smaller club

princedebordo said:

"I hope Mofokeng listens to this he should avoid any move to Barcelona and even worst if is for the B team ! With he’s ability Spain and top 5 in Portugal will suit him, France can work club like Lille lens Reims."

NahayoMash shared:

"Benni McCarthy speaking facts not jealously words.."

SthuleMthabela reacted:

"Rele is 20,still has years of football ahead of him. Starting small in Europe would be a huge benefit to him."

Ultra_Blancos wrote:

"Benni is right. A small mid table European club would be perfect for Rele. But ke what can we say when some want him to shoot straight to Barcelona starting XI and bench Raphinha! 😭😭😭"

VhoGubz commented:

"They call us “ haters and witches” when we say this 💀 Let’s see if they’ll name call him too."

MohauMosai responded:

"Many of us know that Benni is right but the majority are waiting for Hugo Broos to say and only then they will take it serious."

Pirates mentor 'approves' Mofokeng's possible move to Barca

Briefly News also reported that Pirates DDC side manager Joseph Makhanya hopes Mofokeng moves to a top European club like Barcelona.

The Mzansi mentor believes the Bafana Bafana star has all it takes to play for the European giants.

