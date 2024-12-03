A European top side are reportedly interested in signing a South African international from Premier Soccer League giants Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates could lose Relebohile Mofokeng in the summer transfer window as one of the top teams in Europe are reportedly interested in signing him.

The Bafana Bafana star has been one of the best players in the Premier Soccer League since he was promoted to the Buccaneers senior side two seasons ago.

Since last season, the South African youngster has been on the radar of several European clubs, but he has decided to stay with Pirates.

European giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Relebohile Mofokeng from Orlando Pirates in the next transfer window. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Barcelona interested in signing Mofokeng

According to a report by the South African, European giants Barcelona are showing interest in signing Mofokeng in the next summer transfer window.

A source also told Soccer Laduma that the La Liga side have reportedly inquired about the Bafana Bafana star from Orlando Pirates, and the Catalans reserve team coaches are monitoring his progress this season.

"There have been enquiries from Barcelona on Relebohile Mofokeng. The boy has been monitored by the Barcelona B team managers with interest," the source said.

"They have been following him and made approaches with some of their contacts in the PSL, including certain coaches they know closely, asking about the player."

Another team showing interest in signing Mofokeng from Pirates is African giant Al Ahly, but the Red Devils have yet to make their interest known to the Soweto giants.

How Kaizer Chiefs refused to sign Mofokeng

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs missed out on the big opportunity of signing Relebohile Mofokeng before he joined their city rivals Orlando Pirates.

The Glamour Boys had the chance to sign the South African international when he was 13 but refused to make a move for him.

