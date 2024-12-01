Global site navigation

PSL: Players to Blame for Orlando Pirates Loss Against Stellenbosch FC
Football

PSL: Players to Blame for Orlando Pirates Loss Against Stellenbosch FC

by  Raphael Abiola 1 min read

Orlando Pirates lost their first game of the Premier Soccer League season, a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium.

CHECK OUT: Don't let unemployment hold you back. Start your digital marketing journey today.

Devin Titus' first-half goal gave the Maroons the deserved win over the Soweto giants as they moved up on the Betway Premiership table.

The Sea Robbers missed out on the chance to reclaim their top spot on the league table, with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the log on goal difference.

Stellenbosch FC defeat Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the Premier Soccer League.
Orlando Pirates lose their first game of the season in the Betway Premiership against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon. Photo: @orlandopirates.
Source: Twitter

Players to blame for Orlando Pirates loss against Stellenbosch

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, points fingers at two players who failed to perform well for Orlando Pirates against Stellenbosch FC.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Orlando Pirates losing their first game of the season against Stellenbosch FC feels like the perfect revenge the Stellies need after losing to them earlier in the MTN8 final," he said.
"Today, I think Deon Hotto and Mohau Nkota were not good enough, and the Namibian international missing a good chance in the first half cost Pirates the win.

Read also

Mbappe vs Endrick: How Ancelotti is failing to manage Real Madrid's attack

"Nkota can still be spared for some blame as he's still developing despite some flashes at the beginning of the season."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: