PSL: Players to Blame for Orlando Pirates Loss Against Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates lost their first game of the Premier Soccer League season, a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC at the Orlando Stadium.

Devin Titus' first-half goal gave the Maroons the deserved win over the Soweto giants as they moved up on the Betway Premiership table.

The Sea Robbers missed out on the chance to reclaim their top spot on the league table, with Mamelodi Sundowns leading the log on goal difference.

Orlando Pirates lose their first game of the season in the Betway Premiership against Stellenbosch FC on Sunday afternoon. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Players to blame for Orlando Pirates loss against Stellenbosch

Sports journalist Uche Anuma, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, points fingers at two players who failed to perform well for Orlando Pirates against Stellenbosch FC.

"Orlando Pirates losing their first game of the season against Stellenbosch FC feels like the perfect revenge the Stellies need after losing to them earlier in the MTN8 final," he said.

"Today, I think Deon Hotto and Mohau Nkota were not good enough, and the Namibian international missing a good chance in the first half cost Pirates the win.

"Nkota can still be spared for some blame as he's still developing despite some flashes at the beginning of the season."

