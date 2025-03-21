South Africa vs Lesotho: Hugo Broos Announces Bafana Bafana Starting Lineup for WCQ
Hugo Broos has announced Bafana Bafana's starting line-up to face the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in a FIFA World Cup qualifier this evening.
The Bafana Bafana need a win to claim the top spot ahead of the Benin Republic, who played out a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe yesterday in Durban.
Here’s how the Bafana Bafana will line up:
South Africa line-up: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Sibisi, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster.
More to follow...
Source: Briefly News
