Mbappe vs Endrick: How Ancelotti Is Failing to Manage Real Madrid’s Attack

Real Madrid returned to winning ways after defeating city rivals Getafe 2-0 in the Spanish La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

England international Jude Bellingham scored Los Blancos' first goal from the penalty spot before Kylian Mbappe added the second to secure all three points for the defending champions.

The Madrid-based side are now one point behind league leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

How Ancelotti is failing to manage Real Madrid's attack

Real Madrid's attack has been one of the significant issues in the Real Madrid squad this season, and Carlo Ancelotti needs to do a better job in that aspect.

Football analyst Michael Afolayan, in an exclusive chat with Briefly News, blamed the Italian manager for not finding a solution to playing Endrick and Mbappe concurrently.

"Mbappe is not at his best, and I agree with most Madrid fans that 'this is not the Mbappe we know', but why is Ancelotti not easing the pressure on the Frenchman by using Endrick as a substitute in some of the games," he said.

"Mbappe has been struggling in the number 9 position, but a natural number 9 is rotting on the bench each match day. I see no reason Endrick shouldn't have gotten a chance against Getafe today.

"Mbappe lost two to three glorious chances in the game, but Ancelotti kept him on for 90 minutes, with Endrick only warming up. He needs to improve his management skills, which people know him to be good at."

