Orlando Pirates could lose one of the star players as two European clubs are reportedly interested in the South African playmaker.

The Buccaneers are having a fantastic 2024-25 season in the Premier Soccer League. They currently top the Betway Premiership table and won the MTN8 cup in October.

Jose Riveiro is gunning to win his first league title with the Soweto giants, but that dream might be jeopardised if they lose one of their most important players in the January transfer window.

Orlando Pirates star Monnapule Saleng is a transfer target for two European clubs. Phill Magakoe.

Two Europe clubs want Orlando Pirates star

According to a report by the South African, European sides Monaco and Standard Liege are hoping to clinch the signing of Monnapule Saleng from Pirates.

The South African playmaker has been in top form this season for the Bucs and has improved since joining the Soweto Giants from Free State Stars in 2021.

In 69 appearances so far for the Buccaneers, Saleng has scored 27 goals and provided 19 assists, which shows how important he has been to the Sea Robbers over the past three seasons.

Saleng's performance in the PSL hasn't gone unnoticed, as several European sides are monitoring his progress at the club.

For the Pirates star's signature, French Ligue 1 side Monaco will face stiff competition from Belgian side Standard Liege, who are also interested in newly promoted first-team player Mohau Nkota.

Mofokeng is tipped for an overseas move

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng has been tipped for a move overseas.

The 20-year-old has been backed to switch Pirates for a European team alongside other promising youngsters in the PSL.

