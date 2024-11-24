Relehobile Mofokeng Told to ‘Dump’ Orlando Pirates for European Clubs

South African international Relehobile Mofokeng has been told to leave Orlando Pirates for a European club in the next transfer window.

Since being promoted from the reserves team, the youngster has become an important member of Jose Riveiro's squad.

The 20-year-old Bucs star has been compared to other youngsters as local fans believe only his location separates him from being compared to Lamine Yamal and Arda Guler.

Mofokeng told to 'dump' Orlando Pirates

Former South African international Mandla Masango has advised Mofokeng on some of the clubs he can join when he decides to leave the Bucs for Europe.

Scottish side Rangers and RB Salvburg are reportedly monitoring the Bafana Bafana star's situation at Pirates.

"I would prefer for him to go to Holland [The Netherlands]because the style of play there will suit him because it's more technical; they don't have big players who will intimidate him.

"There [in the Netherlands], they play 100 per cent football. They knock the ball around. Therefore, it will suit his style because he's incredible in one-on-one situations, and no one can stand up to him."

The former Bafana Bafana star also believed the youngster could excel in Belgium and neighbouring countries.

"I think he can also excel in Belgium. Those two leagues [Netherlands and Belgium] are good [launching pads] for players who are coming from SA before they can go to those big leagues in Europe to establish themselves," he added.

