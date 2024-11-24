Khanye Reacts After Wrongly Predicting a 5–0 Win for Sundowns Against Magesi

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye has reacted after getting his prediction for the Carling Knockout Cup final match between Magesi and Mamelodi Sundowns wrong.

The iDiski TV analyst predicted a 5-0 win for Sundowns in the final, but the Limpopo side did the unthinkable by defeating the Brazilians 2-1 while rallying from a goal down.

Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams cancelled Iqraam Rayners' first-half goal as Magesi set a new record of becoming the first newly promoted side to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

Khanye reacts after predicting the Carling Knockout Cup final wrongly

Khanye, while sharing his thoughts on iDiski TV, admitted he predicted the game wrongly as he didn't see Magesi winning the match.

The former South African international considered the quality of players in each team before making his prediction.

"The reason I have to admit, my prediction, I think mine was wrong," he said.

"Well done to Magesi FC. I have to tell the truth because if you check the profile of the players at Sundowns, I don't have to justify it, but I never saw Magesi [beating Sundowns] overall.

"It proved today that there's a lot that Manqoba Mngqithi needs to do; we need to be honest. I'm not labelling him; the coach did excellent in other games; we have to tell the truth."

Source: Briefly News