Mnqgithi Explains Why Sundowns Lost to Magesi in Carling Knockout Final

South African manager Manqoba Mnqgithi has explained why Mamelodi Sundowns lost to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout final at the Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.

Masandawana were favourites ahead of the final and took the lead through Iqraam Rayners before the half-time break, but Tshepo Kakora and Delano Abrahams' goals in the second half gave Dikwena Tsa Metsi the deserved win over the Brazilians.

The Limpopo side became the first newly promoted club in the Premier Soccer League to win the Carling Knockout Cup.

Mnqgithi explains why Sundowns lost to Magesi

In an interview with SuperSport TV after the game, Sundowns boss Mnqgithi commented on his team's loss and highlighted why the newly promoted PSL club defeated his team.

"I think we were just unfortunate. I think the universe has called it," he said.

"Because we did everything to try and win the match, we dominated the game, we were in confrontation with their box, we had a lot of shots at goal, and many shots on target – Chipezeze did very well.

"There were a few moments where I thought maybe the decision-making in the final third where I thought it could've been a pass instead of a shot, or a shot instead of a pass, these small details."

The Brazilian mentor also singled out former Kaizer Chiefs star Chirambadare, who was influential in Magesi's victory. He assisted on both goals scored by the Limpopo-based club.

"But the truth is, the boys played very well. They did everything that one wanted, but we made two critical mistakes – one, we knew we could not give Chirambadare this space and time because he's got an excellent left foot, and he always puts balls in the box," he added.

"And most of their balls come from Chirambadare, either from set pieces or open play. We knew we could not afford to give him time in the box."

Mngqithi is against showboating

Briefly News earlier reported that Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is against showboating during matches.

The Masandawana coach said he wants his players to respect their opponents and should not resort to showboating.

