Ahead of the Carling Knockout final against Magesi FC on Saturday, 23 November 2024, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach warned his players about showboating.

The Masandawana coach said showboating is disrespectful to opponents, and he will substitute his players if they opt to entertain fans with unnecessary skills.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he will substitute players who showboat. Image: Masandawana.

Mngqithi added that his players are entirely focused on facing Magesi in the final to lift their first title of the season.

Manqoba Mngqithi is against showboating

Mngqithi speaks about showboating in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Mngqithi said scoring goals is the best way to entertain fans and that they will respect Magesi, who has thrived as the competition's underdogs.

Mngqithi said:

"I don't want to make you a laughing stock. Most of my players hardly do all these tricks after we've taken the lead because I can substitute you immediately. Because for me, what excites me is to see the ball touching the net. I like that, and I've always been like that since immemorial."

Fans love showboating

Local football fans said on social media that they prefer showboating, while others admired Sundowns for showing respect to their opponents.

Peace Kagiso Peace does not mind showboating:

"I love both showboating and the ball touching the net."

Happious Lambo says showboating attracts fans:

"Showboating attracts fans; that's why Sundowns still have 57 fans. We play football to win and to entertain fans."

Tip Jackson is a Downs fan:

"I don't care what anyone says; Sundowns is the only team that plays attractive football in Mzansi, whether showboating or not."

Tebo Go agrees with Mngqithi:

"I agree with you, coach. I also love more goals; Sundowns is a respectful team, not a Mickey Mouse club."

Zulu Mercä admires Sundowns:

"That's why Downs are champions; they don't play to entertain, they play to win. I am a Khosi fan, and sometimes, you just need to be honest and not biased. Full stop."

Manqoba Mngqithi sets his sights on silverware

As Briefly News reported, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said his side is focused on defending the PSL title and winning the CAF Champions League.

The Sundowns coach said Masandawana wants to keep their place as the top side in Mzansi by adding more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

