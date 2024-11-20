The gloves are off as King Monada publicly declared that Cassper Nyovest wouldn't stand a chance against his punches in the boxing ring

The Tzaneen-born artist has shown a keen interest in challenging other celebrities to spar, but so far, none have accepted his invitation

His supporters quickly advised against what he was saying, worried that he might not be able to handle it physically

The Dzena Mo artist shared that the well-respected rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest would avoid a boxing match with him since he knows he wouldn't have a shot at winning.

King Monada has stated that Cassper wouldn't dare challenge him in the boxing ring. Image: @kingmonada @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

King Monada is passionate about boxing

King Monada, who also has a passion for cars, seems eager to showcase his jabbing skills, especially after all those times he joked about going toe-to-toe with other celebrities in the ring.

In 2021, rapper Big Zulu turned down a challenge from King Monada after he tweeted about wanting to box with him. Fans noticed it would be tough to spar since Big Zulu looked like he had a significant weight advantage.

King Monada hopped on Facebook and shared some bold words aimed at Cassper Nyovest.

“Cassper Nyovest will never challenge me for a boxing coz he knows it will be a KNOCKOUT."

No vote of confidence from fans

People were blunt and didn't hold back as they quickly expressed their scepticism about what he said.

@SABZADJBUCKZ SA wrote:

"Sometimes I suspect that the air we breathe in South Africa is mixed with a particular herb."

@Onnalena Mosiaphoha added:

"I see lightning."

@Nthabeleng Matobako commented:

"Even I can kick you, Monada. Slow down."

@Trolly_RSA added:

"Biltong vs. Cassper Nyovest."

Cassper Nyovest ready to fight Mthandeni SK

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest is ready to take his beef with Mthandeni SK to the boxing ring. The two musicians had a heated exchange after Mufasa suggested that Tyla's Water deserved to win the Record of the Year award at the SAMAs instead of Mthandini's song.

Taking to his Facebook page after Mthandeni fired back at him, the Amademoni rapper apologised to Mthandeni SK for suggesting that Tyla had a bigger song and challenged him to a boxing match.

Source: Briefly News