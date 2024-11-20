Mzansi celebs had a good laugh when Nasty C made a bold attempt at speaking Sesotho

Cassper Nyovest, Bontle Modiselle and more were in stitches at the rapper's hilarious blunder while urging fans to buy tickets to his concert

Meanwhile, others laughed it off and admired Nasty's attempt, saying he tried his best

Cassper Nyovest and Bontle Modiselle were hysterical over Nasty C’s hilarious Sesotho attempt. Images:casspernyovest, nasty_csa, bontle.modiselle

Nasty C made a hilarious attempt at speaking another language and had fans and his peers in stitches.

Celebs react to Nasty C's Sesotho

Nasty C's recent attempt at speaking Sesotho had even his peers laughing at his hilarious blunder.

The Crazy Crazy rapper shared a video from his interview, in which influencer, Naledi Mallela, broke into Sesotho and left him confused. This soon inspired his latest video, where he hilariously urged fans to buy tickets to the Ivyson Tour:

"Today is day five of me reminding you to buy your tickets, and I'll do it again and again until the tickets sell out."

Fellow celebs were in stitches at Nasty's attempt; even stars like Babes Wodumo sent laughing emojis at his blunder:

South African rapper, Zingah, said:

"Chi sold out!"

Mzansi dancer, Bontle Modiselle, was confused:

"Sir?!"

Local rapper, Cassper Nyovest, joked:

"Let’s blame it on the @billiato1!"

South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, trolled Nasty C:

"Modimo waka, tjo nna weeeeh! SiZotho se sona hle abuti."

Mzansi rapper, Reason, laughed:

"'Mau reka' finished me!"

Nasty C makes Spotify history

His latest antics followed the news of Nasty making history in the Spotify music charts.

Briefly News reported on the rapper becoming the first hip hop artist to hit 100M streams on the popular music platform.

In addition, the Hell Naw hitmaker is said to have also surpassed a billion streams across all streaming sites globally, making him the most-listened-to rapper in South Ah.

This comes after he showed love to AKA after their hit song, Lemons (Lemonade), won them a SAMA for the RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year.

Nasty C drops new project

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nasty C's new project, Confuse the Enemy.

While many fans admired the rapper's versatility, others admitted that the project was not their cup of tea.

