Cassper Nyovest, Bontle Modiselle and More Celebs React to Nasty C’s Hilarious Sesotho Attempt
- Mzansi celebs had a good laugh when Nasty C made a bold attempt at speaking Sesotho
- Cassper Nyovest, Bontle Modiselle and more were in stitches at the rapper's hilarious blunder while urging fans to buy tickets to his concert
- Meanwhile, others laughed it off and admired Nasty's attempt, saying he tried his best
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
Nasty C made a hilarious attempt at speaking another language and had fans and his peers in stitches.
Celebs react to Nasty C's Sesotho
Nasty C's recent attempt at speaking Sesotho had even his peers laughing at his hilarious blunder.
The Crazy Crazy rapper shared a video from his interview, in which influencer, Naledi Mallela, broke into Sesotho and left him confused. This soon inspired his latest video, where he hilariously urged fans to buy tickets to the Ivyson Tour:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"Today is day five of me reminding you to buy your tickets, and I'll do it again and again until the tickets sell out."
Fellow celebs were in stitches at Nasty's attempt; even stars like Babes Wodumo sent laughing emojis at his blunder:
South African rapper, Zingah, said:
"Chi sold out!"
Mzansi dancer, Bontle Modiselle, was confused:
"Sir?!"
Local rapper, Cassper Nyovest, joked:
"Let’s blame it on the @billiato1!"
South African actress, Refilwe Modiselle, trolled Nasty C:
"Modimo waka, tjo nna weeeeh! SiZotho se sona hle abuti."
Mzansi rapper, Reason, laughed:
"'Mau reka' finished me!"
Nasty C makes Spotify history
His latest antics followed the news of Nasty making history in the Spotify music charts.
Briefly News reported on the rapper becoming the first hip hop artist to hit 100M streams on the popular music platform.
In addition, the Hell Naw hitmaker is said to have also surpassed a billion streams across all streaming sites globally, making him the most-listened-to rapper in South Ah.
This comes after he showed love to AKA after their hit song, Lemons (Lemonade), won them a SAMA for the RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year.
Nasty C drops new project
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nasty C's new project, Confuse the Enemy.
While many fans admired the rapper's versatility, others admitted that the project was not their cup of tea.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za