Durban rapper Nasty C recently gushed over the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes in a heartfelt X post

Nasty C fans said AKA would have been proud of him following their win at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) for Lemons (Lemonade)

Nasty C congratulated AKA on his posthumous award at the awards ceremony for music video of the year

Long live SupaMega! The GOAT won a posthumous award at the 30th SAMAs.

AKA wins posthumous award with Nasty C

The late South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, was one of the winners at the 30th Annual SAMAs. The awards ceremony took place on 2 November 2024 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

The official SABC 1 X account, which broadcasted the awards, announced that AKA and Nasty C's smash hit Lemons (Lemonade) won the RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year award.

@Official_SABC1 announced:

"@akaworldwide ft @Nasty_CSA win the RiSA Audio Visual Music Video of the Year. Long live the spirit of SupaMega."

@Nasty_CSA responded: "Long live SupaMega 👑"

Fans give Nasty C and AKA their flowers

Mzansi peeps were very proud of Nasty C and AKA, saying their song deserved the win.

@iam_Picallo replied:

"Music legends never die. They live on through their music."

@LwaMthabela said:

"And congratulations to you too."

@King_Turbofx10 said:

"Dope collabo y'all made. But he said it at his best that you the next big thing for SA hip pop ...no lies detected there 💯"

@neotheedonM shared:

"So glad this song changed your perspective when it comes to how to approach music, don't forget to drop those bars."

@SiyabongaGama11 praised:

"Your performance during the Back To The City event, you killed this song, bro."

@KwaneleN00 said:

"He would have been proud of what you did on Qwellers Prayer."

@EMKEM_Mike gushed:

"The greatest."

@RealOwenWest questioned:

"How does a song released in September 2022 win an award in November 2024?🤔🤔 That's a two-year gap. "Anyway, I love your music, Saan. Ivyson never made a bad song."

