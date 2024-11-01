The South African rapper K.O released the visuals for his song King Size featuring the late AKA

In the visuals, K.O tried to include as much of AKA as possible, and fans were left reeling

Supa Mega fans miss the rapper dearly, and some even said he dropped the verse of the year

K.O has dropped the visuals for 'King Size' featuring AKA. Image: @akaworldwide, @mrcashtime

Finally, the music video Supa Mega fans have been waiting for has dropped, South African rapper K.O released the visuals for his song King Size.

King Size music video drops

In the song, the Caracara hitmaker featured the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, and his verse was something fans have been itching for.

In the music video, K.O tried to include as much AKA as possible, and fans were here for it. The video can be watched on YouTube. Here is the snippet below:

Mzansi reacts to the music video

Netizens really miss the rapper dearly, and some even said he dropped the verse of the year.

@PapieJacobson praised:

"Damn Mega really dropped verse of the year 🔥🔥🔥"

@MHOBANE1 stated:

"Damn you really went hard on this yerr💥💯👌"

@saneezy11

"Damn, supe dope it's like Mega is still alive, long live AKA."

@Ziphelele_Ncube shared:

"Very solid visually there."

@zello1738

"Thank you K O this deserves the best music video in the SAMA'S ....great tribute btw amazing bro I literally have no words ....Rest easy Kiernzo we miss you blood."

@MlunghisiT stated:

"This is fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥. The tribute to Run Jozi and Star signs visuals. Long live super mega!"

@djteti30 stated:

"You give SuperMega his flowers💐🔥this lines are killing "Back to the bridge from Run Jozi"

@LainevMthe15316 gushed:

"Forever young batse'ngkhule ngingakhokhob🔥☝️and R.I.P Super mega🕊"

@TshanaWorldWide hailed:

"Danko grootmarn.🙏🏾🙏🏾 All these rappers from all these other cities were starting to disrespect Jozi. Please drop that album so that order can be restored in these streets."

sabelo 306 cried:

"Bhovamania ❤️missing that Oak everyday especially now with all the nonsense in the country 😂i know he would be addressing people fearlessly, bless up megacy. S/O skhanda God."

AKA is featured on 25K's album

In a previous report from Briefly News, the online reactions to 25K's new song with the late AKA were lit.

The rapper delivered an unknown AKA verse, and this was a pleasant surprise to many of his fans who were itching for new verses from the late rapper.

