Bonga Sithole, known for being articulate persona and as a homeless man, is making waves again

In a TikTok video, he criticised colognes that cost less than R5,000, claiming they are just air fresheners

The controversial comment has sparked a heated debate among viewers, given his recent struggles

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Bonga Sithole gave his opinion about the quality of colognes. Image: @englibeth

Source: TikTok

Bonga Sithole, who shot to fame as a promising homeless person, is once again grabbing attention online.

Bonga makes bold claim about perfumes

This time, he’s ignited a firestorm with his bold claim about the colognes men wear, saying:

“If your cologne costs less than R5k, it’s air freshener!”

After making the statement he broke into song and even flexed his ripped abs while vibing to the beat.

Bonga's controversy video spreads

The TikTok video posted by @englibeth got over 271k views. Many Mzansi people were taken aback by his classist comment, especially considering his recent struggles with homelessness and drug addiction.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTokkers shocked by Bonga

The clip sparked a lively discussion in the comments section, with people expressing shock and disbelief.

See some reactions below:

@TheOtherGuy said:

"Still can't believe someone tried to change impilo yalephara. 😂😂😂"

@Teddy 🐻 stated:

"Iphara talking about a 5k cologne😳 that time I bought mine for 250, that means I'm a phara pro max plus. 😩"

@thanyaniwijnaldum posted:

"Don't forget where you come from. 😂"

@Pana wrote:

"Usiphoxile as a country."

@BabakaLuh mentioned:

"Hahaha abantu are getting personal over iphara. 😂😂😂"

@Thabang typed:

"Omo costs R40 for those pants dawg. 🙏"

@wokeleolass shared:

"Oh gosh I use oil-based generics for R30, and I make heads turn and get compliments. Who's ripping you off? 😁😏"

@GawdItsMajorMzi added:

"Amaphara have standards these days. 🤣🤣"

Bonga Sithole looking carefree at the beach

Briefly News also reported that a homeless man, Bonga Sithole, was shot to fame with his heartbreaking story. Online users kept up with the colourful character who stole the country's hearts.

The latest picture of Bonga Sithole shows him having fun at the beach. The internet-famous man's picture attracted many South Africans, who had much to say.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News