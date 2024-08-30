A local man who sells perfumes from Dubai shared that he made R82 000 for the month of July

Sharing his tips for his success on TikTok, the entrepreneur explained the five steps he followed

Many social media users headed to the comment section to find out about the business, flooding the comment section with queries

A man selling perfume made R82 000 in one month. Images: @alpha_cosmetic

Source: TikTok

A South African man struck gold when he earned tens of thousands of rands in one month from selling international perfumes. Fortunately for those hoping to receive the same success, the entrepreneur shared how he scored big.

Following 5 simple steps

Taking to his TikTok account (@alpha_cosmetic), a gentleman named Lebogang informed app users that he made a whopping R82 182.25 in July after he sold an array of perfumes from Dubai, which are dupes of original designer fragrances.

In his TikTok video, Lebogang provided the five steps he followed to fill his bank account with rands.

Step 1: Make the investment

He noted that one cannot start a business without buying what is needed.

"Make the investment, and buy the product."

Step 2: Personal touch

The entrepreneur advised that people give their business page a personal touch, making it clear for people to understand who they are on social media platforms.

"If you want people to become vulnerable with you (for example, giving you money), you need people to trust you. You need to make them see the value within you."

Step 3: Product knowledge

The perfume seller told app users:

"You need to know what you're selling to effectively communicate the products' benefits to your client."

Step 4: Efficient service

Lebogang shared that it is important to communicate promptly and to offer a quick service.

"Be a person of your word. When you say shipping takes three to five business days, make sure it actually takes three to five business days."

Step 5: Have credibility

Lastly, Lebogang explains that one should have a platform for their business, starting with a Google profile.

"Have your business registered on Google. That way, it's easier for people to evaluate your business."

Watch the video below:

Entrepreneur's 5 steps impress Mzansi

Many social media users were interested in Lebogang's steps, showing they wanted to fill their bank accounts.

@bosslady_mims0 wrote in the comment section:

"I think you've just convinced me to start this perfume business. You're good! So well articulated."

@sibonisile_khumalo said to the man:

"This was so helpful."

An excited @user4112081651165 said:

"I just found my new supplier."

@dumakude_kholwanicollec3, who is also in the field, commented:

"I’m also selling those. It’s hard to find customers."

After sharing that Lebogang inspired them, @dimakatsodeemazz added:

"I want to start selling perfumes because I have been procrastinating. I am so scared."

@pabza33 said in the comments:

"I've been looking for a side hustle. Let me save this video."

