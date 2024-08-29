“Indoda Yiplan”: Innovative Man Uses a Rope for Car’s Snapped Accelerator Cable

A South African gentleman did not let mechanical problems stop him from reaching his destination

When his vehicle's accelerator cable snapped, he used a yellow piece of rope to keep his car going

Many social media users took to the video's comment section to applaud the innovation and share similar stories

A man used a piece of rope when his accelerator cable snapped. Images: @phumlanimabenben

Source: TikTok

Cars are designed to take us to our destinations smoothly, but the road to success sometimes requires more than a functioning accelerator. Despite a snapped cable, a local man refused to let his mechanical failure stop his journey.

Manually-driven vehicle

Menzi Mabena, who uses the handle @phumlanimabenben on TikTok, uploaded a video on the social media platform showing that after his accelerator cable snapped, he used a yellow piece of rope to help him reach his destination.

The Ford driver connected the rope to a device under his bonnet and held onto it from his driver's side window as he drove his old vehicle.

In his caption, Menzi advised social media users:

"Indoda yiplan (A man has a plan)."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed with man's innovation

Hundreds of internet users headed to Menzi's comment section to marvel at how he fixed his mechanical situation. Others shared their experiences with their broken vehicles.

@_housekid said to the man:

"This car has really turned you into a mechanic, and you don’t want to let go."

@techwithmolato laughed, commenting:

"You've got to love men turning bad circumstances into golden moments."

@chillie_b jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"I’m sure you know the VIN by heart."

@jaresh012 said to people online:

"I thought these things only happen in movies."

@sedy.marcx shared with the online community:

"Damn, I don't think I will get my learners. You guys are installing more and more fear in me. It's something after another."

An unaware @lungilemashiane shared in the comments:

"Yoh, I don’t even know how to refill the water in my car. Worse, I didn’t even know we needed to renew the license disc until I got stopped, and the traffic cop advised me to renew it."

@ngunelihle03 shared their comical car troubles:

"I once had to take off shoelaces from my All Stars and drive barefoot to get home."

Mzansi laughs at dismantled taxi

In another story, Briefly News reported about a severely damaged Toyota Quantum that still drove on the road.

Onlookers in the TikTok clip were stunned to see the skeletal-looking vehicle carrying a few passengers and operating as a taxi.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News