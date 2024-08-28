“In My Happy Girl Era”: A Joyful Lady Wows Mzansi With Takealot Shopping Haul
- A young woman showed off her new homeware purchase, leaving many social media users inspired
- The content creator went all out, getting a stunning dinner set from a popular online store
- Social media users took to the comment section to compliment her taste with some singling put items in her home
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A gorgeous woman who describes herself as a homemaker shared her new crockery sets on TikTok, and many social media users wanted to purchase them.
The user, whose handle is @zamazwide.ngobo on the popular video platform, shares content that focuses on home aesthetics.
Home shopping is therapeutic
Those obsessed with beautiful homes can attest to how therapeutic getting new items can be, especially gorgeous ones.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The TikTokker bought a 24-piece ceramic square dinner set consisting of plates, side plates, and cups. The video received over 13k views in the app, and some left comments on the famous lady's feed.
Watch the video below:
Happy home vibes
In the video, the TikTok user unboxed with her cute toddler.
Upon seeing the video, social media users took to the comment section to compliment the mom on her ability to transform a house into a home. Others also saw an opportunity to ask for a plug.
User @cleopatratembo was one of the people who asked for a plug, detailing:
"Plug on the name of the dinner set on Takealot, please."
User @bellebeautybarz dished a compliment, adding:
"You’ve got such a beautiful home👌🥰."
User @Xzabi had just one thing to say:
"Just love your house."
User @moratwe_ asked:
"🥰 where is the 3D wall art from? Beautiful."
User @wendymambane said:
"Bask in sis💗."
Man's side hustle earns him thousands week
In a previously published article by Briefly News, social media users were left in disbelief after a man shared his side hustle that earns him about R5000 weekly.
The man detailed that he buys items such as phone chargers in bulk and then sells them on Takealot. The video gained many comments from interested social media users who wanted to know more about the man's side of the hustle and ways to join him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za