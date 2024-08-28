A young woman showed off her new homeware purchase, leaving many social media users inspired

The content creator went all out, getting a stunning dinner set from a popular online store

Social media users took to the comment section to compliment her taste with some singling put items in her home

A young mom shared her new homeware set bought at a popular online retailer. Image @zamazwide.ngobo: Instagram

A gorgeous woman who describes herself as a homemaker shared her new crockery sets on TikTok, and many social media users wanted to purchase them.

The user, whose handle is @zamazwide.ngobo on the popular video platform, shares content that focuses on home aesthetics.

Home shopping is therapeutic

Those obsessed with beautiful homes can attest to how therapeutic getting new items can be, especially gorgeous ones.

The TikTokker bought a 24-piece ceramic square dinner set consisting of plates, side plates, and cups. The video received over 13k views in the app, and some left comments on the famous lady's feed.

Happy home vibes

In the video, the TikTok user unboxed with her cute toddler.

Upon seeing the video, social media users took to the comment section to compliment the mom on her ability to transform a house into a home. Others also saw an opportunity to ask for a plug.

User @cleopatratembo was one of the people who asked for a plug, detailing:

"Plug on the name of the dinner set on Takealot, please."

User @bellebeautybarz dished a compliment, adding:

"You’ve got such a beautiful home👌🥰."

User @Xzabi had just one thing to say:

"Just love your house."

User @moratwe_ asked:

"🥰 where is the 3D wall art from? Beautiful."

User @wendymambane said:

"Bask in sis💗."

