A woman's unboxing video of a trendy new Bible from Takealot has gone viral, capturing widespread attention and enthusiasm

The Bible is part of a customisable religious text trend, complemented by a colouring book journal and set of pens

Social media users are excited and discussing the value of such personalised items, with many expressing their desire to own similar products

A South African woman’s viral unboxing video of a creative Bible from Takealot has generated excitement online. Images: @its.okuhleyyyy.

A South African woman has captured the hearts of many by showcasing her new creative Bible, purchased from Takealot.

The unboxing video by @its.okuhleyyyy has gone viral, with viewers reacting enthusiastically to her latest find.

Trendy Bible for the girlies

The Bible costs R598 and is part of a broader customisable and interactive religious text trend.

In addition to the Bible, @its.okuhleyyyy shared that she bought a colouring book journal for R75 and 30 colouring pens for R92, which she plans to use to personalise her new purchase further.

Combining these items offers a unique blend of faith and creativity, offering a modern take on traditional scriptures.

The girlies are ready to spend some randelas

Social media users have been quick to react to the unboxing. Commenters like @MaRadebe 💎 expressed their joy, saying:

“You just bought my wish list 😊”

While @Prodige shared their excitement with:

“Can't wait to get mine, hey☺️”

@Chisom's comment:

“I've been wanting this 😫"

@Cupid 🌈🐶🎀's plea highlighted the widespread desire for such personalised religious items:

“Buy me one someone 😩❤️”

The video has also sparked discussions about price, with @MKBN noting:

“Thanks for an honest plug... saw scams on TikTok selling it for R6000."

Woman claims people invite evil spirits into their lives through stuff they buy

Briefly News reported that a lady went viral on TikTok for claiming that individuals invite spirits into their lives by simply purchasing things.

She voiced her opinions in the video, which grabbed the attention of netizens and gathered many views online.

Mzansi reacted to the hun's clip as many chimed in the comments section, expressing their thoughts.

