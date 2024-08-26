Woman Showcases Creative Bible Bought on Takealot, Sparking Excitement on Social Media
- A woman's unboxing video of a trendy new Bible from Takealot has gone viral, capturing widespread attention and enthusiasm
- The Bible is part of a customisable religious text trend, complemented by a colouring book journal and set of pens
- Social media users are excited and discussing the value of such personalised items, with many expressing their desire to own similar products
A South African woman has captured the hearts of many by showcasing her new creative Bible, purchased from Takealot.
The unboxing video by @its.okuhleyyyy has gone viral, with viewers reacting enthusiastically to her latest find.
Trendy Bible for the girlies
The Bible costs R598 and is part of a broader customisable and interactive religious text trend.
In addition to the Bible, @its.okuhleyyyy shared that she bought a colouring book journal for R75 and 30 colouring pens for R92, which she plans to use to personalise her new purchase further.
Watch the video:
Combining these items offers a unique blend of faith and creativity, offering a modern take on traditional scriptures.
The girlies are ready to spend some randelas
Social media users have been quick to react to the unboxing. Commenters like @MaRadebe 💎 expressed their joy, saying:
“You just bought my wish list 😊”
While @Prodige shared their excitement with:
“Can't wait to get mine, hey☺️”
@Chisom's comment:
“I've been wanting this 😫"
@Cupid 🌈🐶🎀's plea highlighted the widespread desire for such personalised religious items:
“Buy me one someone 😩❤️”
The video has also sparked discussions about price, with @MKBN noting:
“Thanks for an honest plug... saw scams on TikTok selling it for R6000."
Source: Briefly News
