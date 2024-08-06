A woman's purchase of an NKJV bible from Takealot has gained significant attention on social media

The post highlighted the Bible's affordability and appeal, sparking a wave of positive reactions

While some praised the choice, other people expressed challenges with understanding the NKJV

A woman's R149 NKJV Bible purchase from Takealot has captured social media's attention. Images: @mahlear_f/TikTok.

In an era when digital convenience often overshadows traditional mediums, a woman's recent purchase of a physical New King James Version (NKJV) bible impressed Mzansi.

The Bible she bought from Takealot for just R149 has sparked considerable interest and heartwarming reactions on social media.

The girlies want to get their hands on the Bible

In a video posted by @mahlear_f, captioned "Simple and cute 💋 includes free delivery if it’s your first time ordering and there’s more than one colour 🫰", the sleek, affordable Bible caught the eye of many.

The video quickly gained traction and comments from fellow netizens sharing their thoughts and experiences:

Lutendo Munyai praised the purchase, saying:

"I respect you my sister you bought NKJV 😭😭"

However, not everyone finds the NKJV easy to navigate. Mavuma admitted:

"I struggle with understanding NKJV 😮‍💨"

X33_♡✝️ expressed a desire for a more interactive Bible, stating:

"I need those study bibles with the blank space on the side to make notes, yaz😭 I love the Bible app, but I need the actual book."

The preference for physical copies remains strong among many, despite the convenience of digital alternatives.

Magloire Missimbu revealed:

"I got one as a birthday present from a friend 🥹"

Anathii🌏❤️🧊 simply shared:

"My Bible 🥺❤️"

Reflecting on the long-term relationship with her Bible, Zakhumalo commented:

"I miss the feeling when I first brought it! It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever brought for myself. Now it’s a colouring book, filled with highlights and writing. Enjoy yourself🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍"

Nkosazana asked if she could find the Bible elsewhere:

"Can’t find it😭please tell me exactly what to search 🥺for."

Others expressed satisfaction with their purchases, like Ntleh:) who said:

"We have the same bible❤"

Mau_Skots also shared:

"Got mine two months ago and I absolutely love it 🥰🩷"

