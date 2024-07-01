A woman named Nomcebo Hlatshwayo shared a video on social media showing a recent purchase

In the clip, Nomcebi showed off a beautiful pink bible she bought on Takealot for R600

The video garnered a lot of attention with people commenting on how pretty the Bible was

A woman bought a pretty bible to encourage her to read the word more. Image: @ce_bow

A woman took to social media to show off a beautiful bible she bought on Takealot for R600.

Woman unboxes new Bible

In the clip, Nomcebo Hlatshwayo unboxed the pretty pink Bible and showed off its contents.

Nomcebo shared that she bought the holy book to encourage herself to read the word more often.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to pretty Bible

The video garnered many views and comments online from netizens who admired how pretty and girly the Bible was. Others were keen to buy it too.

MissJhae was influenced to buy the Bible:

"You literally made me check it out, I’ve been wanting to get it but kept delaying, but I just made the purchase ❤️."

Precious Mangxola commented:

"It’s so pretty ❤️."

BONGIWE⭐️. replied:

"I knew it! The box is written Takealot but people will still ask where did you buy it niyangi stressa."

Gift_Mamello commented:

"I want it so badly . Mara saving money as a student is hard."

Naledi Gangat replied:

"Yoooh R600awema. But I love it."

user3450927533596 loved the purchase:

"Enjoy the journey of relationship with God best investment."

Motlalepule Samusho replied:

"That's a very beautiful Bible. Stay blessed as you study it."

lelo replied:

"I saw it at PNA I wanted to buy it for my daughter."

