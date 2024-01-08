A woman took to TikTok to show her hard work and successes through her business, Arabic Scent SA, a perfume retailer

The video shows her endless commitment to the business and her remarkable rise in the industry as the owner

Mzansi took to the comments and congratulated the young woman's thriving business and work ethic

A video shows a young woman's hard work in packaging, selling and delivering her perfume products. Image: @arabic_scentssa

It takes a lot to take on your own business and make it thrive. Whether it be a lack of capital, belief or drive, there is a lot of hard work in pushing one's business to the public. But a woman on TikTok displayed her thriving business, Arabic Scent SA, in a new video.

Showing the hustle

The video opens with the quote:

"Everyone is selling those Dubai Perfumes; you won't make money."

It shows her tireless hustle from acquiring and packaging the perfumes from her home kitchen to dropping them off with her loyal customers.

A success story

The comments to her video were filled with beautiful messages of support for the young woman whose video inspired netizens.

Carol Bernard was inspired:

"Keep going. Proud of you. Everyone's blessing is different, and God blesses as He pleases, which we forget mostly."

Patti Steenbok shared her blessings:

"You will get the support to ignore negative people. God will bless you in an overflow of abundance."

Tammy was supportive:

"There is a place under the sun for everyone, sweetheart. Keep hustling. You've got this!"

Malebo Kekana told her to forget the haters:

"There’s room for everyone in business, block out the noise."

House of Scentsations wrote:

"We have mad respect for your hustle. We wish you nothing but even more success. We are also a 100% black women-owned business and we understand the hustle and grind. Onwards and upwards!"

