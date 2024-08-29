“Better Days Are Coming”: Mzansi Peeps Rally Behind a Graduate After Getting a Law Enforcement Job
- A young man hoped on the TikTok trend that seeks to show a person's degree and what they are currently doing
- The gent shared a video of his graduation day, followed by his job as a traffic officer
- Social media users flooded his comment section, congratulating him and telling him not to give up
Graduating is one of the happiest days for anyone who survives tertiary as it is filled with the promises of a better life.
A TikTok user whose handle is @tshepoemanuel1 jumped on the 'Show Us Your Degree vs Your Job' TikTok trend, showing his graduation day and his job as an EMPD officer.
Proud guy wears a uniform with pride.
In the video, the young man looked confident in uniform, receiving many compliments from social media users.
Watch the video below:
SA peeps congratulate the oke
After watching the video, the online community did not hesitate to wish the gent well on his new job, while some saw an opportunity to ask about job openings.
User @fhulufhelo_tshisa92 shared:
"Congratulations man, surviving is winning!"
User @olemut31 motivated the TikTok user adding:
"Bra yaka, as long as you are able to put food on the table o monate, it's currently difficult to make ends in this Economy. Keep going strong 💪🏿."
User @morgan365247 detailed:
"Congratulations boss, at least you're a metro officer some of us don't even have permanent jobs."
User @farrytheemc spoke on the job scarcity, adding:
"Truth is we study courses that don’t have value to the market… We as young people need to research before."
User @dominiquezulu joked:
"I gave you a like and a follow next time we meet on the road... No ticket for me deal?😩"
User @tshepoemanuel1 came back to add to his post:
"We go to school and study for what we would love to see us become in life, but when the opportunities are not there we cannot just sit and do nothing…."
Mzansi woman takes a cleaning job while a graduate
In another Briefly News article, a woman touched many hearts after sharing a video of her graduation day versus her current job as a cleaner.
Many people heard the lady's story and reassured her that she would eventually get employed. They also praised her for taking the cleaning job when she graduated.
