Bonga Sithole is under fire for scamming South Africans into helping him get off the streets just because he uses bombastic English words

The man who was homeless a week ago has been getting donations and sponsorship deals after his video trended

Some Mzansi people say there is nothing special about him and the country is getting finessed because it values English

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Homeless men, Bonga and Alostro compared by people online. Image: @SisandaQ /Twitter @alostro45/TikTok

Source: UGC

A homeless man who rose to internet fame last week for beautifully articulating himself on the streets while begging for change is now scrutinised for his character.

Mzansi's Twitter users made him a trending topic again, with many people saying that Bonga is not saying anything of substance. They added that he just uses big English words to sound intelligent and that country has been duped into thinking he is intelligent.

They compared him to another famous hobo called Alostro, who dropped insightful wisdom in popular TikTok videos but delivered in vernacular.

People pointed out that Mzansi never felt compelled to assist Alostro with money and sponsorships or offered to put him up in hotels.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Bonga is apparently getting privileged treatment from the masses purely because his English is proper.

@Mlungu_Wajehova said:

"Weh! Steve Kompela wama homeless"

@Tshepo_Ranko added:

"It’s easy for Bonga to get away with this because some people think amaPhara have no control over their decisions. Man, we co-exist with these people, went to the same schools, grew up in the same hood, and faced similar challenges. They made bad decisions on their own."

@VanDerMohammed mentioned:

"South Africa rejected Alostro because of his accent when he had something of value to share, now they're buying Bonga Juicy Steak meal because he sounds like Vusi Thembekwayo."

@bandile_banks stated:

"I’m Bonga’s biggest hater. I’m sorry!

@Ori_RSA wrote:

"Bonga is just using bombastic words to say nothing, then y’all say that he’s spitting facts."

@CozminoNtsomi tweeted:

"If Bonga can be serious, he’d pull a clean sweep Bushiri on y’all. My man needs a proper strategy."

@KK_KingKokii commented:

"A phara is finessing the country because he uses English words like Wallet from Skeem Saam."

Talented homeless man Bonga gets opportunity of a lifetime with help of kind woman, SA moved:

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Bonga Sithole's luck seems to be turning around after his TikTok video went viral last week. The lady, who discovered him, Sisanda Qwabe posted a video of Mzansi's internet sensation at the studio recording a commercial.

Bonga has been off the streets for a week now, and it seems his unique voice will be narrating an education commercial.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News