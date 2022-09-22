AKA's new single Lemon (Lemonade) featuring Nasty C has reached one million views in just five days

The single has been doing well on music streaming platforms and it is also on high rotation on national radio stations

Some social media users praised Supa Mega for coming back stronger while others shared that the song is big because of Nasty C's verse

AKA's new single is doing really well on official digital music streaming platforms. The rapper's new song Lemons (Lemonade) has reached one million views in just five days.

AKA’s new song ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’ hit 1 million views in five days. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Supa Mega features Nasty C on the dope single. He dropped the music video and the song on the same day. The song has also been topping the charts since it dropped.

Many praised AKA for his strong comeback after he was vilified following his young fiancée's controversial death. Popular tweep @ChrisExcel102 took to Twitter to sing Supa Mega's praises. He wrote:

"AKA reaching 1 million views in 5 days after everyone wrote him off in the past few months is one of the most inspirational stories ever!!!"

Tweeps took to his comment section and shared mixed reactions to his remark. Some shared that the song is a hit because it features Nasty C.

@wise30152072 said:

"Man didn’t complain, he took all the hurtful things people were saying and turned it to fuel and survived… I have seen the Love & strength of God upon AKA’s story."

@Siya_Lenkoe wrote:

"You could've wrote 'Thank You Nasty C for carrying my fave' without writing all that nonsense."

@TheRealNtsiK commented:

"Only because of @Nasty_CSA."

@JoePesc96673377 said:

"He didn't do it alone though, all thanks to Nasty C."

@tha_dunco wrote:

"He should release a hit without featuring anyone."

@mshengu2022 added:

"Good music always wins."

Watch the music video below:

K.O responds to AKA

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that K.O has responded to AKA after he took to social media to complain about being Number 2 to SETE. AKA's new single Lemons (Lemonade) is Number 2 on almost all official digital music streaming platforms while SETE is chilling comfortably on top of the charts.

K.O features Blxckie and Young Stunna on SETE while Supa Mega features Nasty C on his new single. Both the songs are on high rotation on radio stations across Mzansi and are doing mad numbers on music streaming platforms.

AKA took to Twitter to share a screenshots of some of the official digital streaming platforms charts. Taking to his fellow rapper's comment section, Mr Cash Time reacted to his favourite collaborator's tweet. Hip-hop heads took to K.O's comments section and shared that AKA will have to fight for the top spot because SETE is a big song.

Source: Briefly News