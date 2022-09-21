Nasty C has major news to celebrate as he celebrated his partnership with a major gaming company

The hitmaker took to Instagram to spread the word that he will be making bank on the video gaming scene

Fans were excited to see that their fave has a hand in making the popular Call of Duty more accessible on the go

Nasty C has his entire fanbase excited about his latest business moves. The rapper who has given South Africans countless hits let everyone know that he plans to make waves outside the music industry.

Call of Duty: Mobile is looking to make waves in Mzansi with Nasty C on board for a major collaboration. Image: Getty Images/ Paras Griffin/ Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C shared his collaboration with Call of Duty on social media. The iconic game is a popular series that left the artist's supporters excited they would be able to play it easily.

Nasty C excites fans with Call of Duty collaboration

TimesLIVE reported that Nasty C is making waves in the gaming world as he shared his business partnership with Call of Duty. The collab will help launch Call of Duty: Mobile in South Africa. Nasty said:

“I've been a gamer all my life and it's amazing to partner with Carry1st and Call of Duty: Mobile to hype my favourite game in SA. I'm excited to show off Call of Duty: Mobile to the next generation of players across the country.”

Nasty C celebrated in the post's caption, saying, "this is only the start". Local musicians were excited by the news as the likes of Cassper Nyovest commented their congratulations.

Cassper commented:

"Big moves! Love this! Diversify the BAG!"

Musician Young Stunna commented:

"Black Magic."

@yourgirl.sego commented:

I’m literally screaming! Omg! Congratulations."

@tyler.x__ commented:

"Request to have them create your own skin character please bro."

@paballo_1 commented:

"Congratulations."

@pretty.boy.ice commented:

"Othi ngibambe controller ngi jam kancane."

@real_remydon commented:

"I knew you weren't Just Playing That Game For Nothing."

@zondosk commented:

"Yes man."

Source: Briefly News