Cassper Nyovest is showing no mercy to South Africa's hip-hop industry by releasing a new track

According to Mufasa's social media post, the song is called Pardon My Arrogance and is set to debut on 21 September

The 4 Steps Back hitmaker's devoted fans have flocked to his comments section to respond with excited posts

Cassper Nyovest has just dropped a new track called 'Pardon My Arrogance' ad hi fans are flocking the timeline with compliments. Image: @casspernyovest/Instagram and Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to announce the release of his new single, Pardon My Arrogance, on 21 September 2022.

Mufasa's fans all over the world are overjoyed because Cass recently released his response diss track 4 Steps Back, which quickly surpassed expectations and broke records. Briefly News previously reported that Cassper had over 500 000 views on YouTube for 4 Steps Back.

Cassper Nyovest shared the following tweet:

Mufasa's fans rushed to his comments section to express their enthusiasm for the track. They stated:

@Phetolo00428101 said:

"Dope song coming. I love this already, you have this situation under control king!"

@GobhaNicholas wrote:

"Now that's the sound. I like this hardcore Nyovest. Hence, you are the Artist of the Decade."

@thalente_music shared:

"That sounds fire You are clever wena Nyovi. I see what you did. This song sounds fire."

@01MarketWizard posted:

"Yah now this is music, not those 2 wack tracks you released prior to this one."

@Phumlan74089681 replied:

"Eish I don't have that channel Mara worry not, data's loaded specially for the video❤ Foot on their necks my king❤"

@Lwazi_Sola commented:

"Been waiting for this let's see if it can take down SETE healthy competition is good."

@Gee9812 also said:

“Cass is back” never went, he had been watching from a distance. Fire "

@StoancoldT added:

"Definitely fire You started this, and now you have to MURDER it bro #Mastandi✊"

