Cassper Nyovest has taken to his timeline to officially kick off the #NyovestiveSeason with a new song

The rapper shared that he'll drop Pardon My Arrogance on Friday, 22 September after his Big Zulu diss song titled 4 Steps Back hit 1 million views

He promised to continue releasing new music every time one of his songs reaches a million views but peeps warned him about the stiff competition he faces from AKA and Nasty C

Cassper Nyovest has officially kicked off #NyovestiveSeason. As promised the rapper shared that he's dropping another song on Friday, 22 September.

Cassper Nyovest has officially kicked off the #NyovestiveSeason. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The star has promised to release Pardon My Arrogance after his Big Zulu diss track reached one million views on YouTube. The diss record titled 4 Steps Back hit one million views in 14 days.

Taking to Twitter, Mufasa shared that he'll continue dropping new music every time one of his new songs or videos gets to a million views. Cassper Nyovest tweeted:

"I'm dropping a banger on their head tops tomo!!!! This song is a celebration for TeamNyovest getting #4StepsBack to a million views in 14 days. My promise will be kept. Every time a new song/video reaches a million views, I'll drop another 1!!! It's officially #NyovestiveSeason."

Tweeps took to his comment section to share their views on his promise. Some warned him that he has some stiff competition since AKA and Nasty C and K.O dropped new projects.

@lindamnkhonto said:

"I hope you bring it Nyovi cause you've got a lot of competition hey. #SETE #Lemons2Lemonade Nasty C's EP is too much. I trust you'll bring it though #NyovestiveSeason."

@QhudeLanga commented:

"That means after the drop tomorrow we will have to wait until 2023 especially if it doesn’t have a video."

@koena_tshepo wrote:

"He is dropping a song and it's video same time tomorrow, so the day(or week) the video reaches a million views on YouTube, he'll drop again."

@AndileLevi said:

"I hope Pardon My Arrogance is gonna give Locco vibes though... phela you become so wealthy that we can't relate to your raps anymore Nyovi."

@Sbu1Msiza added:

"Been waiting for such words all my life will keep streaming bro till we hit a millie let's go TeamNyovest."

Source: Briefly News