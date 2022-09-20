Award-winning Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has hinted that he is ready to drop another banger titled Pardon My Arrogance

The star said that he is releasing a track because he promised his fans that he would drop new music if his diss track 4 Steps Back reaches a million views

The Amedemoni rapper had his millions of fans choose the day they wanted the song to be dropped between Wednesday and Friday

Team Nyovest is in for another treat this week as top South African rapper Cassper Nyovest said he is ready to drop another hit song, Pardon My Arrogance.

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he will drop a song named 'Pardon My Arrogance' this week. Image: @casspernyovest.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest said he is keeping his promise to fans that if his Big Zulu diss track 4 Steps Back reaches one million views; he will drop a new song.

Taking to his Twitter page, the Mama I Made It rapper said another song is ready for public consumption, and he asked his fans to choose when they wanted him to drop the song between Wednesday and Friday. He tweeted:

"Team Nyovest, I promised to drop a new record/video every time we hit a million views. We just hit a million views with #4StepsBack, so the question is, when should we drop #PardonMyArrogance? Yall let me know with the votes."

Taking a look at the poll shows that Cassper Nyovest's fans want him to drop the track as soon as possible. 61.7% of fans voted for the rapper to release Pardon My Arrogance on Wednesday, while 38.3% said Friday.

