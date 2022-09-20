Priddy Ugly has taken to social media to show off his hot and toned body and left many peeps drooling

This is ahead of his Celeb City boxing match against fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest which is set to take place on 01 October

South African netizens have flocked to Priddy Ugly's comments section to beg him to knockout Cassper Nyovest

Priddy Ugly has taken to his timeline to hopefully scare his opponent, 4 Steps Back hitmaker Cassper Nyovest, ahead of their Celeb City boxing match on 01 October 2022.

South Africans have come out in numbers to beg Priddy Ugly to defeat Cassper Nyovest in the upcoming Celeb City boxing match. Image: @casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

Priddy took to Twitter to share a video of his toned muscles while also uttering confident words implying that he will win the intense fight. Priddy had just finished his intense workout.

On Twitter, Priddy shared the following video:

South African netizens flocked to his comments section, as expected. The video appears to have prompted many people to beg Priddy Ugly to defeat Cassper Nyovest, as his ripped body was visible in the viral clip. Netizens said shared the following posts:

@ThuliswaCapa said:

"Remember Priddy, Jab, uppercut, lower cut, undercut!! In that order!! We want that short man on the floor please."

@Sthabiso_zondo wrote:

"If you lose we erase you from hip hop history, you are going to be that guy who lost to Casper in a boxing match."

@unclescrooch shared:

"Get your trainer to punch you in the face. It’s important"

@IamthabangK posted:

"Remember you have a child, and you can't afford to lose because they will always remind your child about this boxing fight if you lose..so don't drop the ball on us those who believe in you Priddy, So please ndoda..win and End the noise of that guy. PERIOD."

@Annie_N150595 replied:

"Please win, I’m asking you nicely"

@LwandleEL commented:

"At least this time two short guys will be in the ring"

@JohnyBrado also said:

"Those muscles will get u d*mn tired brother, especially how you amateurs be throwing killer blows every punch, work on your stamina, and best believe all else will follow."

@Siya_TshabalaIa added:

"You have the smallest hands and shortest arms I've ever seen lol"

Cassper Nyovest loses SuperSport partnership for fight against Priddy Ugly, unimpressed fans offer solutions

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly have many South Africans excited for their upcoming fight. The boxing match was meant to be an event for the whole country to see, but plans have changed.

Cassper admitted that the upcoming fight would not have a sponsor to provide everyone with live viewing. Cassper Nyovest tried to keep things positive, but some fans were not having it.

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to announce that SuperSport would not broadcast the match against Priddy Ugly.

Source: Briefly News