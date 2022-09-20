South African rapper Cassper Nyovest shared an update about his upcoming boxing fight against Priddy Ugly

Mufasa did not have good news for those looking forward to the fight as he announced that the event lost an important sponsorship with SuperSport

Netizens reacted to Cassper's announcement as many fans were disappointed that the match would be available for those who attend the live event only

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly have many South Africans excited for their upcoming fight. The boxing match was meant to be an event for the whole country to see, but plans have changed.

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly's boxing match will not be on TV after SuperSport pulled out as a broadcaster. Image: Instagram/@casspernyovest/Twitter/@ItsPriddyUgly

Cassper admitted that the upcoming fight would not have a sponsor to provide everyone with live viewing. Cassper Nyovest tried to keep things positive, but some fans were not having it.

Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly lose important sponsorship

Cassper Nyovest took to social media to announce that SuperSport would not broadcast the match against Priddy Ugly. He wrote:

"Good news and bad news. The bad news is that we lost SS(SuperSport) as a partner, so the fight isn't showing on TV. The good news is that tickets are still available at web tickets. If you wanna see the fight, you can come see it live next week Saturday. "

Boxing enthusiasts were not impressed as they shared ideas for how Cassper can still broadcast the match live. Others pointed the finger at Priddy Ugly for not doing his part in promoting the fight.

@TshabalalaSfiso commented:

"Collab with MacG. Why not start making African ecosystems productive? Also, imagine a black betting system…keep the money in your own value chain. Think new, think disruptive."

@LSGuniversal commented:

"Bro you do so much pushing the marketing of the fight. Who's getting the biggest split in the purse?"

@Obrian_Makwela commented:

"Cassper, honest opinion is that some of us have busy days on 1 October because its month end and we are not in Jhb, so we have to miss out on the fight? Please try etv or Mzansi Magic any TV channel cause you will give them numbers for sure! We can't miss the fight, more than 500k people? "

@MHIMHI99254009commented:

"Phakama ixesha lifikile. "

@PhilaMadlingozi commented:

I blame Priddy Ugly for NOT making any effort to sell his part of the fight. Marketing is PAP

@Tebogo_Lennox2 commented:

"Eixh ths is sad #casspervspriddyugly"

@_Les_G commented:

"Put it on YouTube."

@SidimaMM commented:

"The promo is this one is off. The ball has been dropped, bad bad."

