American singer Joe Thomas is due to be in South Africa once again for another tour for his local fans

The I Want to Know hitmaker is going to be performing in North West, Cape Town, and Gauteng in April 2024

Many people were hyped over the R&B sensation's return to South Africa, and his ticket sales proved it

Joe Thomas will be in South Africa again, and fans are waiting. The American vocalist is well-known for his soulful sound, and his tickets are in high demand.

Joe Thomas's SA tour got more tickets for fans, and peeps shared their reactions to the announcement. Image: Frazer Harrison /Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were keen to discuss the R&B singer's presence in South Africa after his impressive career. While many fans were excited, others pointed out that Joe Thomas was not in the country at the height of his stardom in the USA.

Joe Thomas's SA tour gets high sales

According to Sunday World, Joe Thomas's highly anticipated South African tour sold out of tickets by 1 April 2023. Vetrex Events increased tickets by taking back complimentary tickets and selling them.

Mzansi discusses Joe Thomas's show

Peeps were divided about the musician. Some netizens complained that Joe Thomas should've come to South Africa at his peak.

LegalChef Ezekiel Mudau said:

"Old babies are spending all the pension money to see Joe."

Leon Mathole remarked:

"Might as well move to South African and join Kenny Lattimore."

Seiso Othoane commented:

"Love the guy's music but coming when out and cold, that's just disrespectful."

Kabelo Abby Mahlakoane added:

"Ah Joe is down in extra seats for what? Kodwa that's not the case as long as his followers love him then its ok."

Lulama Lu Ndyulo wrote:

"South Africans will take anything given to them, so sad. In his heydays this man was MIA."

Beyoncé's alleged SA tour dates get fans talking

Briefly News previously reported that hold your horses, Mzansi, God has finally answered your prayers. A flyer making the rounds on social media claims that Beyoncé will be coming to Johannesburg for a show.

South Africa has had its fair share of international stars in recent years, from Boyz II Men, Westlife, Maroon 5 and Joe Thomas, who is also scheduled to come back in April. Social media users could not believe their eyes when a poster claiming that Beyoncé was coming to SA circulated on social media.

Per the post shared by @motlatsi_n on X, formerly known as Twitter, the larger-than-life singer will be coming to South Africa next year. Bey is allegedly performing at the FNB Stadium on 10 April 2025.

