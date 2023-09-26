American singer Maxwell expressed his love for Johannesburg after headlining the DStv Delicious Festival

Fans praised Maxwell's live performance and urged him to return to South Africa regularly, with many fans expressing their appreciation for his talent and the energetic atmosphere he created

Maxwell's band and performance received high praise for their musicianship, arrangement, and connection with the audience, leaving attendees satisfied and grateful

American singer and performer Maxwell has professed his love for Johannesburg after his recent visit. The singer was headlining the just-ended DStv Delicious Festival.

Maxwell has posted an appreciation message for Johannesburg after his recent performance. Image: Bryan Steffy/WireImage, Prince Williams/Wireimage and Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Maxwell shows love to Johannesburg

Johannesburg has been praised by Maxwell following his recent visit to the City of Gold. Maxwell was one of the headliners of the DStv Delicious Festival alongside top stars like Zakes Bantwini and Nigerian singer Tems.

Taking to his page on X, formerly known as Twitter, the award-winning singer said he was overwhelmed and grateful for his experience in South Africa. He wrote:

"Overwhelmed and beyond grateful to u @dstvdelicious. I love u so much Joburg! "

Mzansi wants Maxwell to return to SA

Social media users enjoyed Maxwell's performance. Many said seeing the talented star performing live was a dream come true to them. South Africans also called on Maxwell to come to Mzansi regularly.

@RayMaboya wrote:

"You must be a regular, make sure we see you again soon."

@ronnayphotos said:

"I know you loved every minute!! You are amazing and loved everywhere!! ❤️"

@HamptonAhnna added:

"Amazing energy coming from the crowd, you are so loved around the world ‼️ Awesome ♥️✨"

@1maloya added:

"Listen man, your band Arranging, musicianship, how you came out looking & sounding for your audience. I got my money’s value for sure. Nothing else to say but THANK YOU (plural)."

Maxwell’s DStv Delicious Festival performance receives praise: “Once in a lifetime experience”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Neo-soul and R&B singer Gerald Maxwell Rivera reminded South Africans why he is an award-winning musician. The This Woman's Work singer gave a killer performance on Sunday.

The musician sure knows how to deliver a show-stopping performance. The 50-year-old American singer and record producer performed at the 10th Annual DStv Delicious International Music and Food Festival on Sunday, 24 September, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand.

